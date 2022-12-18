site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Canadiens' Anthony Richard: Brought up by Canadiens
RotoWire Staff
Dec 18, 2022
10:11 am ET
Richard was summoned from AHL Laval on Sunday.
Richard has amassed 18 goals and 31 points in 27 AHL contests this campaign. The 25-year-old forward last appeared at the
NHL level in 2019-20 as a member of the Predators. The Canadiens sent Rem Pitlick to the Rocket in a corresponding move.
