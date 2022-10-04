Richard was waived by the Canadiens on Tuesday.
In the highly likely event he passes through waivers unclaimed, Richard will head to AHL Laval for the start of the campaign. The 25-year-old forward hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2019-20.
