Richard had an assist and one shot on goal over 11:11 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Nashville.

Richard returned to the active lineup after being a healthy scratch the last two games. He skated on the third line and was the secondary helper on Josh Anderson's goal. Richard showed a scoring touch in the AHL before a recent callup to Montreal and could be in line for steady playing time. Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis scratched Joel Armia on Tuesday, and the coach has no shortage of unproductive forwards.