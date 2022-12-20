Richard had two shots on goal and three hits over 10:58 of ice time in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Coyotes.

Richard, making his Montreal debut, was up from AHL Laval, replacing Rem Pitlick and opened the game on the fourth line. He impressed with his speed, per Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette, and earned a promotion, replacing Juraj Slafkovsky on the second line with Kirby Dach and Jonathan Drouin. The 26-year-old Richard made an impression at Laval, where the farmhand had 18 goals and 13 assists to lead the AHL in scoring.