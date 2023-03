Richard scored a goal on one shot and delivered three hits over 7:21 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-4 win over Pittsburgh.

Richard got past Penguin defensemen, accepting a nice feed from Justin Barron, to pot the game-winning goal. It was his second goal of the season and first since being called up four games ago after Christian Dvorak sustained a lower-body injury. He's served primarily on the fourth line and averaged 9:52 TOI in his second stint with the parent club this season.