Richard scored a goal in Montreal's 2-1 overtime loss to Colorado on Wednesday.

Richard's marker came just 1:48 into the game, but Montreal didn't build off that early edge. It was his first goal in two contests this season, as well as his first career NHL point. He only logged 9:44 of ice time Wednesday, and unless Montreal gives Richard a bigger role, the 26-year-old shouldn't be expected to make regular offensive contributions.