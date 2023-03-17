Richard scored a goal on one shot and assisted on another in Thursday's 9-5 loss to Florida. He added one hit and two penalty minutes over 10:26 of ice time

Richard recorded his first multi-point game since joining Montreal. After dogged forecheck work by the fourth line, Richard gained control of the puck, spun around and fired one off a post that Sergei Bobrovsky never saw. It was the second goal in as many games for Richard, who is up with Montreal following a knee injury suffered by Christian Dvorak. He later added an assist on Michael Pezzetta's tally.