Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Backing up Thursday
Niemi (lower body) will serve as Charlie Lindgren's backup Thursday against the Panthers.
Niemi didn't dress for Tuesday's game against New Jersey due to a lower-body injury, but he's evidently now healthy enough to take in Thursday's tilt from the bench, and he'll likely get the starting nod for Saturday's matchup with Tampa Bay.
