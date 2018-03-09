Play

Niemi (lower body) will serve as Charlie Lindgren's backup Thursday against the Panthers.

Niemi didn't dress for Tuesday's game against New Jersey due to a lower-body injury, but he's evidently now healthy enough to take in Thursday's tilt from the bench, and he'll likely get the starting nod for Saturday's matchup with Tampa Bay.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories