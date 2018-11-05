Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Between pipes Monday
Niemi will tend the twine for Monday's road clash with the Islanders, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Niemi will be making just his fourth start of the season and first since Oct. 25 versus Buffalo. The Finn has put together a decent start to the year with a 2-1-0 record and .898 save percentage, but ultimately will find himself on the bench more often than not in favor of all-star netminder Carey Price.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...