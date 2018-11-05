Niemi will tend the twine for Monday's road clash with the Islanders, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Niemi will be making just his fourth start of the season and first since Oct. 25 versus Buffalo. The Finn has put together a decent start to the year with a 2-1-0 record and .898 save percentage, but ultimately will find himself on the bench more often than not in favor of all-star netminder Carey Price.