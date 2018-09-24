Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Between pipes Monday
Niemi will tend the twine against the Maple Leafs on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Niemi started last season with the Penguins and made a brief stop with the Panthers before finally landing with the Habs. The veteran netminder will serve as the backup to Carey Price this year and should see around 20-25 games -- mostly one side of back-to-back outings.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...