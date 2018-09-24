Niemi will tend the twine against the Maple Leafs on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Niemi started last season with the Penguins and made a brief stop with the Panthers before finally landing with the Habs. The veteran netminder will serve as the backup to Carey Price this year and should see around 20-25 games -- mostly one side of back-to-back outings.