Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Blanks Sabres
Niemi stopped 35 shots during Friday's 3-0 win over the Sabres.
Niemi entered with an impressive .935 save percentage and 2.31 GAA through his previous 12 appearances, and this was another strong showing from the veteran Finn. Despite winning just six of 12 starts during that stretch, his ratios are solid, and Niemi is worth considering as a matchup-based option in most fantasy settings when given the starting nod.
