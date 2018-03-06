Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Bogged down by lower-body issue
Niemi is dealing with a lower-body injury.
According to the Montreal Gazette, the Canadiens will go with Charlie Lindgren as Tuesday night's road starter versus the Devils, but Niemi -- who reportedly took a "therapy day" and skipped practice Monday -- is still expected to dress as the backup in the upcoming contest.
More News
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Takes therapy day Monday•
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Stands on head in 48-save OT loss•
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Defending net Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Turns aside 27 shots in Wednesday's win•
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Snares Wednesday's start•
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Shines in shootout loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...