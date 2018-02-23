Niemi will defend the cage against the Lightning at home Saturday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Niemi was shelled by the Golden Knights last Saturday -- allowing three goals on six shots -- but he rebounded nicely against a decimated Rangers club Thursday, turning away 31 of 32 shots for his third win in nine appearances as a Canadien. Tampa Bay boasts the league's most potent road attack, so Niemi will be hard-pressed to add another 'W' to the season ledger.