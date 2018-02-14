Niemi will be between the pipes for Wednesday's road tilt against the Avalanche, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

After a pitiful start to the season, in which Niemi went 0-4-0 with a 6.74 GAA and .822 save percentage while suiting up for both Pittsburgh and Florida, the Finnish netminder has performed well with Montreal. In six games, Niemi is 2-1-1 with a 2.47 GAA and .929 save percentage, an impressive statline considering that his game opportunities are limited as Carey Price's backup. While Colorado will be without top scorer Nathan MacKinnon on Wednesday, it ranks seventh in league scoring with 3.15 goals per game and tallied five markers in its most recent contest.