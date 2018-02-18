Niemi stopped only three of six shots before being pulled midway through the first period of Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Carey Price wasn't much better in relief, but Niemi still failed to take advantage of one of his rare starting opportunities. It's just the second time in eight games with the Habs that the 34-year-old has allowed more than two goals, but the team's overall struggles make Niemi a risky fantasy play even when he does get the nod in net.