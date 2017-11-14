Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Claimed off waivers
Niemi was picked up off waivers from the Panthers on Tuesday.
Somehow, despite a 6.74 GAA and .814 save percentage, Niemi keeps avoiding a potential demotion to the minors after getting claimed by his second team this season. The news has been encouraging regarding the return of Carey Price (lower body), so this move seems to indicate that Al Montoya (concussion) could be out for a while. Given the emergence of Charlie Lindgren, one has to wonder if the 34-year-old Niemi isn't headed for another waiver designation once the Habs' goalies get back to 100 percent.
