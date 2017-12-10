Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Cleans up Saturday's mess
Niemi stopped 24 of 26 shots in relief of Carey Price in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.
This was Niemi's first appearance in eight games as Price had monopolized the starts, showing Vezina Trophy form since his return from a lower-body injury. Unfortunately for the Habs on Saturday, Price's form was more like the goalie that went 3-7-1 with a 3.77 GAA we saw earlier this season.
