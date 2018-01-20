Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Collects first win of campaign
Niemi saved 24 of 26 shots during Friday's 3-2 win over Washington.
This was the first win of the season for the veteran Finn, and even with Friday's respectable showing, Niemi's .871 save percentage and 4.44 GAA serve as clear warning signs. Until he strings together a few more solid outings, fantasy owners should continue to view Niemi as a high-risk option in all settings.
More News
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Starting Friday in Washington•
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Rare start ends in loss•
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Starting against Oilers•
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Cleans up Saturday's mess•
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Comes up short in first start with new team•
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: In net against Nashville•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...