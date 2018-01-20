Niemi saved 24 of 26 shots during Friday's 3-2 win over Washington.

This was the first win of the season for the veteran Finn, and even with Friday's respectable showing, Niemi's .871 save percentage and 4.44 GAA serve as clear warning signs. Until he strings together a few more solid outings, fantasy owners should continue to view Niemi as a high-risk option in all settings.