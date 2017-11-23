Niemi gave up two goals on 33 shots in Wednesday's shootout loss to the Predators.

Niemi was making his first start for the Canadiens, as this is already the third team he's been with this season. The veteran may be sporting an awful .845 save percentage, but he actually looked very good Wednesday and helped Montreal earn a point. Niemi has slid into the backup role with Carey Price (lower body) and Al Montoya (concussion) on the sidelines, but it's hard to be optimistic about his fantasy value given his lackluster play this season. Youngster Charlie Lindgren is emerging for the Habs and we'll need to see more consistency from Niemi before recommending him as a spot start.