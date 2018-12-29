Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Continues winning despite struggles
Niemi allowed three goals on 26 shots in a 5-3 victory against the Panthers on Friday.
While he's won more than half of the games he's started, Niemi's numbers are subpar. In the last five contests, he owns an .865 save percentage and a 4.77 GAA. His overall numbers aren't much better -- .877 save percentage and 4.01 GAA. Even with a 5-3-1 record, owners can't take on those horrific numbers in the other categories. He's only posted a save percentage above .900 twice in nine games.
