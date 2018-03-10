Niemi will start in goal Saturday afternoon against host Tampa Bay, John Barlett of TSN reports.

Niemi has been spectacular with the Canadiens, prompting the old adage "the third time is a charm" after he fell out of favor in Pittsburgh and Florida this season. Specifically, he's gone 4-2-3 with a 2.38 GAA and .931 save percentage through 12 games. Of course, he could get shredded against the league's top offense in Saturday's matinee, so only deploy Niemi if you're desperate for options in goal.