Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Dazzles in home win
Niemi made 52 saves in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.
The above is not a typo, as Niemi was absolutely brilliant in Tuesday's game, allowing a single goal on 53 shots. His performance included 21 saves in the third period. The 52-save showing set a new franchise record for most in a home game. Niemi's season record improves to 8-4-1 with a 3.63 GAA and .897 save percentage. He figures to start one of Montreal's next two games, with the Habs set to play back-to-back contests Friday and Saturday.
More News
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Draws home start Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Picks up win in Motor City•
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Starting in Detroit•
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Incredible performance Monday•
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Guarding cage against Stars•
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Plays sieve against Bolts•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...