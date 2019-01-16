Niemi made 52 saves in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

The above is not a typo, as Niemi was absolutely brilliant in Tuesday's game, allowing a single goal on 53 shots. His performance included 21 saves in the third period. The 52-save showing set a new franchise record for most in a home game. Niemi's season record improves to 8-4-1 with a 3.63 GAA and .897 save percentage. He figures to start one of Montreal's next two games, with the Habs set to play back-to-back contests Friday and Saturday.