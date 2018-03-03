Niemi will guard the goal Saturday against the Bruins in Boston, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Niemi got the night off Friday in the first game of a back-to-back set for the Habs, but he retakes the net Saturday owning a 1.63 GAA and a .949 save percentage in his last three starts. He will attempt to build off that momentum Saturday but squares off against a Bruins club averaging 3.40 goals per game since the All-Star break.