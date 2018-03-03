Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Defending net Saturday
Niemi will guard the goal Saturday against the Bruins in Boston, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Niemi got the night off Friday in the first game of a back-to-back set for the Habs, but he retakes the net Saturday owning a 1.63 GAA and a .949 save percentage in his last three starts. He will attempt to build off that momentum Saturday but squares off against a Bruins club averaging 3.40 goals per game since the All-Star break.
