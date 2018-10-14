Niemi made 25 saves through overtime and stymied the Penguins in the shootout Saturday to deliver a 4-3 win for the Canadiens.

Niemi was particularly sharp in the shootout, shutting down both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin to preserve the win. It was Niemi's first game of the season. He'll see limited action this season behind Carey Price.

