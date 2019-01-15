Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Draws home start Tuesday
Niemi will be the home starter versus the Panthers on Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Niemi reportedly will be countered by 39-year-old netminder Roberto Luongo in this divisional game against a Panthers club that ranks 11th in the league in scoring at 3.09 goals per game. Carey Price was in goal for an overtime win over the Bruins on Monday, so that's the main reason why coach Claude Julien will ice the backup this time around.
