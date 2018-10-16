Niemi allowed three goals on 28 shots in Monday's 7-3 win over Detroit.

Oddly enough, in both of Niemi's starts this year, he's yielded exactly three goals on 28 shots en route to victories. He's been solid while Carey Price has missed the last two contests with an illness. Montreal's next game will be Wednesday against the Blues and the goalie situation remains unclear for the time being.

