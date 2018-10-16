Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Earns second straight win
Niemi allowed three goals on 28 shots in Monday's 7-3 win over Detroit.
Oddly enough, in both of Niemi's starts this year, he's yielded exactly three goals on 28 shots en route to victories. He's been solid while Carey Price has missed the last two contests with an illness. Montreal's next game will be Wednesday against the Blues and the goalie situation remains unclear for the time being.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...