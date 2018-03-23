Play

Niemi is expected to start Friday against the Sabres while the Canadiens hold Carey Price for Saturday's home matchup against Washington, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

A case can be made that Niemi is the better goalie right now after Price's GAA crept to 3.03 after surrendering five goals to the Penguins on Wednesday.

