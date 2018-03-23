Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Expected starter Friday
Niemi is expected to start Friday against the Sabres while the Canadiens hold Carey Price for Saturday's home matchup against Washington, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
A case can be made that Niemi is the better goalie right now after Price's GAA crept to 3.03 after surrendering five goals to the Penguins on Wednesday.
