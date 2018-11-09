Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Facing Vegas
Niemi will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Golden Knights, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Niemi hasn't been great in limited action this season, registering a sub-par 3.13 GAA and .893 save percentage through four appearances, but he's compiled a 3-1-0 record over that span due to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The Finnish netminder will look to pick up a second straight win in a home matchup with a Vegas team that's 3-6-0 on the road this campaign.
