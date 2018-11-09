Niemi will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Golden Knights, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Niemi hasn't been great in limited action this season, registering a sub-par 3.13 GAA and .893 save percentage through four appearances, but he's compiled a 3-1-0 record over that span due to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The Finnish netminder will look to pick up a second straight win in a home matchup with a Vegas team that's 3-6-0 on the road this campaign.