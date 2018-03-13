Niemi will start in net Tuesday against the Stars, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

As expected, Niemi gets the call on the second day of a back-to-back set after Charlie Lindgren was shelled for five goals in Monday's loss to the Blue Jackets. In 13 games for Montreal, Niemi has a 2.32 GAA and .932 save percentage.

