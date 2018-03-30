Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Gets rematch against Pens
Niemi will take on the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Saturday.
The Habs want to give Niemi another shot at defeating the team he started with this season. He allowed four goals on 38 shots to the Penguins on the way to a March 15 loss. The journeyman, who's also had a brief stint with the Panthers this season, owns a robust 6-4-4 record, 2.25 GAA and .936 save percentage through 17 appearances with Montreal.
