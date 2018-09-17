Niemi will start Monday's preseason clash with New Jersey, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Niemi will likely feature for just a portion of the game, before Charlie Lindgren comes in to close it out. The 35-year-old Niemi went 7-5-4 for the Habs last season in relief of Carey Price and should see about the same number of games (19) this year.