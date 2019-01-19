Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Gets starting nod
Niemi will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Flyers.
Niemi was unbelievable in his last start, turning aside 52 of 53 shots en route to an impressive 5-1 victory over the Panthers on Tuesday. The Finnish netminder will look to stay sharp and secure a fourth straight victory in a home matchup with a Philadelphia team that's 8-13-3 on the road this season.
