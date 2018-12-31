Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Guarding cage against Stars
Niemi will be in goal on the road versus Dallas on Monday, Chantal Machabee of RDS reports.
Niemi will make his third straight start due to the absence of Carey Price (lower body). The Finnish netminder got rocked by the Lightning his last time out to the tune of six goals allowed on 32 shots. Look for the 35-year-old to continue to carry the load for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Plays sieve against Bolts•
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Back for more Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Continues winning despite struggles•
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: May play all three road games•
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: In net against Panthers•
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Rocked by Wild•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...