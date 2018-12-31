Niemi will be in goal on the road versus Dallas on Monday, Chantal Machabee of RDS reports.

Niemi will make his third straight start due to the absence of Carey Price (lower body). The Finnish netminder got rocked by the Lightning his last time out to the tune of six goals allowed on 32 shots. Look for the 35-year-old to continue to carry the load for the foreseeable future.

