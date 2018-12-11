Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Guarding goal Tuesday
Niemi will defend the net Tuesday against the Wild in Minneapolis, Chantal Machabee of RDS reports.
Niemi has waited his turn patiently in the crease, making his last start Nov. 23 against the Sabres, and that wait will come to an end after seven straight games working as the backup. Niemi has posted a 4-2-1 record over seven appearances this season, though his road ratios -- 3.89 GAA and .893 save percentage -- don't inspire confidence that he will shut down a Minnesota club averaging 3.50 goals per game at home this season.
