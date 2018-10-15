Canadiens' Antti Niemi: In goal Monday
Niemi will get the start at home versus the Red Wings on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA reports.
Charles Lindgren was returned to the AHL, which made it seem like Carey Price (illness) was ready to play again. Perhaps he's ready to be a backup, but isn't quite up to starting just yet. Niemi has a career .913 save percentage, so the Red Wings are probably happy to see him in net instead of Price.
