Canadiens' Antti Niemi: In goal Saturday
Niemi will get the starting nod against the Ducks on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Niemi has not played since earning his first win of the season against the Capitals on Jan. 19. Given the heavy workload normally shouldered by starter Carey Price, owners shouldn't expect Niemi to see the crease very often. A 4.44 GAA on the year -- spread across three organizations -- makes the Finn a risky play, regardless of fantasy format.
