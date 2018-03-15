Canadiens' Antti Niemi: In goal Thursday
Niemi will get the starting nod versus the Penguins on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Niemi will have the chance for a little revenge against the team he originally signed with heading into the 2017-18 season. Pittsburgh quickly ditched the netminder by placing him on waivers after he started the year with three straight losses and a 7.50 GAA. The 34-year-old made a brief stop in Florida (two games played) before making his way to Montreal. Sidney Crosby and company are coming into Thursday's matchup on the heels of a disappointing overtime defeat to the Rangers on Wednesday and won't want to drop two in a row.
