Canadiens' Antti Niemi: In net against Panthers
Niemi will start Friday's game against Florida, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Niemi will be making his first start since a Dec. 11 loss to the Wild and hasn't won since Nov. 10. He could be in line for multiple starts over the weekend as Carey Price (lower body) did not join the Canadiens for their three-game road trip. After Friday, Montreal plays in Tampa Bay on Saturday night, then in Dallas on Monday night.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...