Niemi will start Friday's game against Florida, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Niemi will be making his first start since a Dec. 11 loss to the Wild and hasn't won since Nov. 10. He could be in line for multiple starts over the weekend as Carey Price (lower body) did not join the Canadiens for their three-game road trip. After Friday, Montreal plays in Tampa Bay on Saturday night, then in Dallas on Monday night.