Niemi amassed 45 saves in Monday's 3-2 overtime road win over the Stars.

Coming into this game, 38 saves were the most Niemi had seen this season. He was absolutely brilliant in the comeback win and even worked around a Jamie Benn power-play goal for Dallas' second tally in about a seven-minute span. Niemi has plenty of experience operating as a No. 1 goalie, but he'll relinquish the prime role as soon as Carey Price is ready to return from his lower-body injury.