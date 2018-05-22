Niemi agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Montreal on Tuesday worth $950,000.

After a disappointing start to his 2017-18 season with Pittsburgh and Florida, Niemi finally settled in with the Canadiens, as he went 7-5-4 with a 2.46 GAA in 19 appearances. The Habs obviously liked the netminder's body of work and at a relatively discounted $950,000, he won't break the bank for a No. 2 behind Carey Price. Even if the Finn does struggle, the club still has Charlie Lindgren waiting in the wings.