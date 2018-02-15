Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Makes 23 saves in defeat
Niemi conceded twice against 25 Colorado shots in a 2-0 loss to the Avalanche on Wednesday.
Niemi wasn't bad in giving Carey Price the night off, but Semyon Varlamov was better, leaving the Finnish veteran stuck with the loss. Despite getting saddled with the L, Niemi has done well in relief for the Bleu-Blanc-Rouge, and he's a strong value play when the Habs give Price a game to rest.
