Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Matched up against Oilers
Niemi will start in goal Tuesday night against host Edmonton, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.
Niemi is 12-3-3 with a 2.63 GAA and .905 save percentage over 20 career appearances opposing the Oilers. The 35-year-old Finnish goalie -- who went undrafted -- is in the hunt for his third straight win after defeating the Islanders and Golden Knights in his last two trips between the posts.
