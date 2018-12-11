Coach Claude Julien said he's considering Niemi to start Tuesday against Minnesota, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Niemi hasn't been between the pipes since Nov. 23, as Carey Price has started seven straight games. A random start would be good to prevent Niemi from getting rusty, though the coach must balance that with Price, who has a 2.33 GAA and .919 save percentage in his seven starts, being in a groove.