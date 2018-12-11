Canadiens' Antti Niemi: May face Wild on Tuesday
Coach Claude Julien said he's considering Niemi to start Tuesday against Minnesota, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Niemi hasn't been between the pipes since Nov. 23, as Carey Price has started seven straight games. A random start would be good to prevent Niemi from getting rusty, though the coach must balance that with Price, who has a 2.33 GAA and .919 save percentage in his seven starts, being in a groove.
More News
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Takes tough overtime loss•
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Starting in Buffalo•
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Wilts in third period Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Matched up against Oilers•
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Stops 34 shots in win over Knights•
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Facing Vegas•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...