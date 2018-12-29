Niemi, who is starting Friday's road game against the Panthers, is expected to start road games Saturday against the Lightning and Monday against the Stars, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports. Carey Price (lower body) landed on injured reserve and didn't make the trip for Montreal's three-game road trip.

We'll need to wait for team confirmation before assuming Niemi will start beyond Friday's game. Coach Claude Julien refused to commit to having him make back-to-back starts. "We'll see how he does tonight. I never like to commit myself," said the coach. It would be surprising if Niemi didn't get all three road starts. Michael McNiven, the backup recalled from AHL Laval to replace Price, was in the ECHL earlier this season and has zero NHL experience.