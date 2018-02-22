Niemi will assume the home net versus the Rangers on Thursday, Stu Cowen of the Montreal Gazette reports.

The Habs announced that celebrated netminder Carey Price will be out indefinitely with a concussion, so the Habs will look to Niemi and potentially Charlie Lindgren to hold down the fort in the meantime. Montreal is soon to be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, which could be a blessing in disguise for Niemi, as it takes a ton of pressure off his shoulders. His upcoming opponent should also be sellers ahead of Monday's trade deadline, with the Rangers having dropped four straight contests to fall to the basement of the Metropolitan Division.