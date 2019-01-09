Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Picks up win in Motor City
Niemi allowed a pair of goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Detroit.
An encouraging performance from Niemi gives the Finnish netminder three wins in his last four starts. He isn't likely to get too many opportunities moving forward, with Carey Price back healthy, but Niemi will need to be sharp whenever he's called upon, as the Canadiens continue their playoff push and need every win they can get. Tuesday's win moves Niemi's record to 7-4-1 with a 3.85 GAA and .886 save percentage.
