Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Plays sieve against Bolts
Niemi made 26 saves in a 6-5 loss to the Lightning on Saturday night.
Avoid. Avoid. Avoid. Niemi isn't going to help you in Carey Price's absence. He struggles to stop pucks and may not be the answer for the Habs if Price is out for long.
