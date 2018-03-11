Niemi stopped 32 of 34 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Lightning.

Niemi continues to produce perfectly fine efforts while wearing the bleu-blanc-rouge sweater, posting a 2.32 GAA and .932 save percentage over 13 games. He's been better than Charlie Lindgren, but the Canadiens are invested in Lindgren. At the very least, the 34-year-old Niemi has revived his career and should find employment next season, after it looked like he was done in earlier stops in Pittsburgh (.797 save percentage) and Florida (.872).