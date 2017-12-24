Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Rare start ends in loss
Niemi made 31 saves in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Edmonton. He allowed three goals.
Niemi was solid Saturday, but his Hab-mates didn't do much to help. He just doesn't get enough starts behind Carey Price to make him a viable fantasy option.
