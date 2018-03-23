As expected, Niemi is preparing to start against host Buffalo on Friday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.

Niemi has had an interesting season, to say the least. After falling out of favor in Pittsburgh and Florida, he's found comfort in Montreal based on a 5-4-4 record, 2.41 GAA and .932 save percentage through 14 starts and 16 total outings. His next opponent currently sits in the very bottom of the league standings, but the Sabres do have a budding superstar in Jack Eichel healthy -- he has 54 points in 58 contests --- so Niemi will have to stay on top of his game in this road start.